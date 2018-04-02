Waterford man Conor Hennerby claimed overall victory in the Kerry Group Rás Mumhan today when the four-day race reached its climax in Killorglin, Co Kerry.

The Viner/Caremark/Pactimo rider came out on top by the skin of his teeth in a thrilling finale, with only seconds separating the top six in the general classification.

Overnight, the 25-year-old held a two-second advantage on Toby Atkins of the Active Racing Team based in England.

Hennerby had excellent support from his team, who marshalled his safety throughout the final stage over 115km which started and finished in Killorglin.

"I may have won the overall, but credit has to go to the team who only a couple of months ago were formed," he said afterwards.

"The groundwork for the overall win was put into action after the stage on Sunday which took in the infamous ‘Coom on Easpaig’ climb, that ended the aspirations of many."

The final stage was won by Joury Ottenbros of Dutch team West Frisa in a sprint finish. This was the second stage win of the event for the team who have yet to claim overall victory in this premier event on the Irish calendar.

Stage Four Killorglin/Killorglin (115km_

1-J. Ottenbros (West Fisa), 2hrs.28mins.12secs;

2-A. Lurhs (Ribble (Pro Cycling Team), same time;

3-C. Murnane (UCD), st;

4-R. Maes (Killarney CC), st;

5-M. Clarke (Geraghty’s-Cor Droma Ruisc), st;

6-F. Ryan (Leinster), st.

General Classification

1 C Hennerby (Viner/Caremark/Pactimo), 11hrs 51mins 25secs;

2 T Atkins (Active Racing Team), +2secs;

3 S McKenna (Team Ireland Development Squad), +4secs;

4 M Garthwaite (Geraghty’s-Cor Droma Ruisc), same time;

5 C McDunphy (Team Ireland Development Squad), +9secs;

6 D Trulock (Team Ireland Development Squad), +16 secs