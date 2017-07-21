Edvald Boasson Hagen won stage 19 of the Tour de France as Dan Martin finished safely in the bunch alongside race leader Chris Froome who retains the yellow jersey with two stages to go.

Norwegian Boasson Hagen has been on the wrong side of two photo finishes so far in this Tour but made certain of victory in Salon-de-Provence as he attacked out of the breakaway with three kilometres to go and soloed to the line.

Nikias Arndt did his best to keep up but the Team Sunweb man came home in second place, five seconds behind.

Quick-Step rider Martin remains in sixth place overall, just under three minutes behind Froome after finishing in the bunch, more than 12 minutes behind the Norwegian as the contenders took it relatively easy after two hard days in the Alps.

Martin trails fifth-place Fabio Aru by 61 seconds and enjoys almost a two-minute lead over Orica’s Simon Yates.

There was no change at all in the top 10 and Froome leads by 23 seconds from Frenchman Romain Bardet and 29 seconds from Colombian Rigoberto Uran going into Saturday's penultimate stage, a 22.5km time trial starting and finishing in Marseille's Velodrome stadium.

Nicolas Roche also finished in the bunch finish and is in 33rd place overall, an hour and 31 minutes behind Froome.