Dan Martin made every effort to close the gap on the Tour de France leaders throughout today’s gruelling stage in the Alps, however, the Quick-Step Floors rider’s efforts proved in vain as Chris Froome held onto the yellow jersey.

The 30-year-old nephew of former Tour winner Stephen Roche attacked the leading riders on the ascent up the punishing Col du Galibier – the highest peak in this year’s race – and while his efforts helped to break up the main contenders, Froome and team-mate Mikel Landa reeled Martin in to ensure the Team Sky rider remained in yellow.

Martin’s main objective of moving up the General Classification, at least, proved fruitful as he jumped up to sixth overall, finishing seventh in today’s stage, well over a minute ahead of Briton Simon Yates.

Despite reaching the summit of the final climb alongside leaders Froome, Rigoberto Uran and Romain Bardet, Martin lost 30 seconds on the trio, as well as fifth-placed Mikel Landa on the nerve-jangling descent to the finish at Serre-Chevalier and now sits 2min 37secs off the yellow jersey.

Fabio Aru also finished alongside Martin and lost valuable seconds at the top of the classification and now sits outside the podium positions, 53 seconds behind Froome.

The stage was won by Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic who proved the last man standing from the bunch of riders who managed to push several minutes clear going into the final climb of the day – a group that included former winner Alberto Contador.

But one by one, the ever-decreasing collection were swallowed up by the GC’s top men with Roglic, to his credit, managing to stay clear and finish over a minute ahead of second-placed Uran.

The Colombian gained two vital seconds on Froome thanks to his six-second time bonus, while Froome himself gained a four-second bonus for his third-placed finish in today’s stage.

So now Froome leads the race by 27 seconds with Uran and Bardet both sharing the same time in a tie for second. Aru dropped back to fourth and will need a better performance in the mountains tomorrow to have a chance of remaining in contention.

Another day in the Alps awaits on Thursday as the riders follow the 179.5-km trek from Briancon to Izoard, with another dramatic day guaranteed as the stage finishes atop the hors categorie [beyond categorization] Col d’Izoard.