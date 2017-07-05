Dan Martin finished second on stage five of the Tour de France in La Planche des Belles Filles as the Irish rider moved up to fourth place in the overall standings.

Italy’s Fabio Aru (Astana) crossed the line first after the 160.5km stage from Vittel, with Martin (Quick-Step Floors) second and Chris Froome (Team Sky) third.

It's the Irishman's second podium finish of the Tour.

He was pipped by world champion Peter Sagan - since disqualified after a collision with Mark Cavendish - and Australian Michael Matthews in the third stage, a 212.5-km ride from Verviers in Belgium, as he took third in an uphill sprint finish.

Froome’s performance saw him snatch the yellow jersey of team-mate Geraint Thomas, who had led since Saturday’s opening time trial in Dusseldorf.

Thomas trails his fellow Brit by 12 seconds in the general classification, with Aru 14 seconds behind the overall leader. Martin, who began the day in 15th place, is 25 seconds behind Froome in fourth.

🏆 Nouveau Classement Général / New General Ranking 🏆 #TDF2017 pic.twitter.com/c5zbwqLR8S — Le Tour de France (@LeTour) July 5, 2017

This is only the third time the Tour has visited La Planche des Belles Filles - scene of Froome's first career Tour stage win in 2012.

But it is worth noting that on both occasions the man wearing yellow at the end of the day - Bradley Wiggins in 2012 and Vincenzo Nibali in 2014 - was wearing it in Paris at the end of the race.

A powerful eight-man group - including Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) and Edvard Boassan Hagen (Team Dimension Data) had broken clear almost immediately after the peloton left Vittel.

BMC took responsibility for managing the gap, holding it at around three minutes, with Team Sky happy to sit on their wheels.

The break began to split on the category three Cote d'Esmoulieres late in the stage as they shed deadwood, with only Gilbert, AG2R La Mondiale's Jan Bakelants and Direct Energie's Thomas Voeckler able to stay clear to the foothills of the final climb.

Further back, having allowed BMC to do most of the work, Sky moved to the front with a little over 10km to go and paced the pack up the climb.

Nobody responded when Aru launched his move just before the gradients - which average 8.5% over the course of the 5.9km climb - began to ease off slightly, and the Italian was quickly out of reach.

The others put in little digs at one another but it was not until the final few hundred metres, where the road ramped up to 20%, that Martin burst clear and Froome rounded Porte to claim the last of the bonus seconds on offer.