Young German Phil Bauhaus beat the big-name sprinters to victory on stage five of the Criterium du Dauphine in Macon.

The 22-year-old Sunweb rider took his first WorldTour victory ahead of stage two winner Arnaud Demare of FDJ and Direct-Energie's Bryan Coquard, while Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) could only manage fifth and sixth respectively.

Thomas De Gent (Lotto-Soudal) finished in the pack to retain his overall lead - although he will expect to be spending his last day in the yellow and blue jersey on Friday with the general classification battle about to come alive.

This was the last opportunity for the sprinters before the race heads to the mountains for the final three days, with Chris Froome needing to make up time after he could only manage eighth place on Wednesday's time trial.

Dernier kilomètre, superbe sprint, pas de nouvelle victoire pour le maillot vert ! @WeLoveCyclingFr / Last kilometer of the stage#Dauphine pic.twitter.com/3EhIgGUpfE — Critérium Dauphiné (@dauphine) June 8, 2017

He sits sixth overall, 64 seconds down on De Gendt, but it is his former team-mate Richie Porte who is seen as in pole position for overall victory.

The Tasmanian, now with BMC, is in second place with 37 seconds in hand over Froome.

On Thursday morning, French newspaper L'Equipe published a story suggesting Froome wants to ride for BMC next year, but the Sky man told Cycling News the story was "complete rubbish" while BMC also denied having an interest in the three-time Tour winner.

In 2016, Froome signed a contract with Team Sky which runs until the end of the 2018 season.

Nicolas Roche and Daniel Martin were both among the pack and now sit 15th and 18th respectively.