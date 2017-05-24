Frenchman Pierre Rolland broke clear to claim a superb win in the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia.

Rolland got clear of the pack eight kilometres from the end of the 219km stage from Tirano to Canazei and was not challenged as he powered to victory.

His triumph delivered a first grand tour stage win for his Cannondale-Drapac team in two years.

Rolland, who claimed his first victory in a Giro stage, came in 24 seconds ahead of the rest of field headed by Rui Costa, Gorka Izaguirre and Rory Sutherland.

After the controversy of Tuesday's stage, when Tom Dumoulin had his overall lead slashed to 31 seconds after an unscheduled toilet stop, there were no major developments in the general classification.

Dutchman Dumoulin, of Sunweb, remained 31 seconds ahead of Nairo Quintana with Vincenzo Nibali one minute and 12 seconds off the pace.

Philip Deignan, who finished 135th on today’s stage is 44th overall, while compatriot Sam Bennett is 160th in the field of 166.

Rolland, who spent most of the stage near the front and led an earlier break with Matej Mohoric and Pavel Brutt before being caught, felt he had benefited from the draining effects of stage 16.

Rolland told Eurosport: "I am just so happy. I waited for this moment for such a long time. I worked so hard this winter with my new trainer. My winter was so hard and just now I win for my work.

"Yesterday was a super hard stage. Everyone is completely tired. I passed the first climb easy, the second climb easy.

"After I waited for a big group. A big group is never easy to manage, it is like a lottery, everyone is there then.

"Then one moment I go. With 1km to go I knew I'd won. I was just so happy in myself."