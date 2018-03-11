The Ireland's mens cricket side, licking their wounds from a 52-run defeat by an under-par West Indian side in Harare on Saturday, head into Monday's must win final Group A World Cup qualifying game against the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Graham Ford’s side knew that the Windies were there for the taking as dropped catches and missed run outs cost Ireland as the once mighty West Indies, reduced to scrambling about in the qualifiers, were relieved to get over the line.

The sight of Rovman Powell sinking to his knees in celebration of his maiden One Day International (ODI) century and the joy captain Jason Holder unleashed after he caught Andy McBrine to dismiss Ireland, told its own story,

The West Indies, in their pomp, gave each other a short handshake after dismissals.

How the mighty have fallen.

Ireland, who chased down 300 to become cricket lovers' second side at the 2015 World Cup, will be kicking themselves that they didn’t take their chances and overcome a very beatable West Indies.

Now it's on to the UAE for Ireland on Monday. It's a game Ireland have to win to ensure they make the super six second stage, and a win would also bring an extra two points into the next round.

Ford has resisted making many changes to his starting 11, the only one so far dropping Barry McCarthy in favour of spinner McBrine who bowled well against the Windies taking two wickets.

The form of Kevin O’Brien will be of concern in the bowling department especially. The hero of the 2011 world cup, looked like he was struggling for line and length on Saturday and the West Indies smashed the 'hero of Bangalore' for 66 off only 8 overs.

He will be hoping for better against the UAE.

McCarthy can be expensive at times, but he is a wicket taker and he must come into consideration for inclusion in Monday's game.

Opener William Porterfield and Paul Stirling missed out on Saturday, but Porterfield did score a century against Papua New Guinea while Stirling continues to look to hit at pretty much anything that comes his way, good or bad.

A ton by the mercurial Stirling against the UAE would be a tonic for a player with a massive but as yet unfulfilled potential.

Ireland, who have prided themselves in fielding over the years, were sloppy against the West Indies and know they must tighten up if they are to firstly progress to the super six stage and then the ultimate dream, the qualifying final and a place in next year's world cup in England.

They don’t need me to tell them. They know it themselves

Ireland v the UAE starts at 7.30 am on Monday in Harare, while at the same time the West Indies take on Netherlands also in Group A.