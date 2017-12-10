Ireland have finished 2017 on a high as they recorded an impressive, series-winning victory over Afghanistan in Dubai.

Departing coach John Bracewell bowed out of Irish cricket with a win as he watched his side chase down Afghaistan's total of 177, thanks to Paul Stirling's emphatic century.

The Irish opening batsman scoring 101 before being trapped lbw with Ireland just eight runs from victory and it was left to Kevin O'Brien to see the side home with a boundary that brought Ireland to 180 for 5.

From 1 down we recovered to defeat @ACBofficials today by 5 wickets to take our 1st Series as a Full Member 2-1 thanks to a century from @stirlo90 & 4-28 from @georgedockrell in a brilliant team performance, a great send-off for @Irelandcricket Coach John Bracewell, #ThanksJohn pic.twitter.com/RYpQGcEslL — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) December 10, 2017

Earlier, Ireland's bowlers impressed to limit the normally prolific Afghan attack as George Dockrell and Barry McCarthy enjoyed excellent numbers.

Dockrell took four wickets for 28 runs from his nine overs, while star of the second One Day International McCarthy grabbed another three wickets for 32 runs.

Ireland won the series 2-1, having lost the opening match, before winning the remaining ODIs.