Ireland have claimed victory against Scotland by 203 runs in their last ever ICC Intercontinental match.

Chasing a target of 382, Scotland were bowled out for 178.

Ireland's next match will be against Pakistan in May as they begin life as a Test nation.

More to follow...

Intercontinental Cup Result; @Irelandcricket win by 203 runs@Irelandcricket 251 (K O'Brien 78; Whittingham 3-23) & 271 (Singh 59; Whittingham 5-70) @CricketScotland 141 (Munsey 38; Rankin 4-45) & 178 (Leask 33; Chase 4-52)#BackingGreen — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) December 1, 2017

.