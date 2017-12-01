Ireland have claimed victory against Scotland by 203 runs in their last ever ICC Intercontinental match.
Chasing a target of 382, Scotland were bowled out for 178.
Ireland's next match will be against Pakistan in May as they begin life as a Test nation.
More to follow...
Intercontinental Cup Result; @Irelandcricket win by 203 runs@Irelandcricket 251 (K O'Brien 78; Whittingham 3-23) & 271 (Singh 59; Whittingham 5-70) @CricketScotland 141 (Munsey 38; Rankin 4-45) & 178 (Leask 33; Chase 4-52)#BackingGreen— Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) December 1, 2017
Shouldn't have left that @calummacleod640! 😱— ICC (@ICC) December 1, 2017
Top delivery from @irelandcricket's @tjmurtagh! #IREvSCO #ICup pic.twitter.com/S98ZEGLvxm
