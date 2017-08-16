Andrew Balbirnie became just the third Ireland player after Eoin Morgan and Ed Joyce to record an International double century at Malahide on Wednesday as William Porterfield's team took a firm hold after two days of their Intercontinental Cup clash against the Netherlands.

The former Middlesex batsman was in sublime form as he hit 23 fours and 2 sixes in a marathon, 336-ball 205 not out that allowed the home side to declare their first innings on 477-6.

Balbirnie shared a 183-run stand with Leinster Lightning team-mate John Anderson (74), before teaming up with Gary Wilson (39) to add another 76 for the fourth wicket.

The in-form batsman rounded off an impressive showing with an unbroken 60-run partnership with Jacob Mulder (38)as Ireland piled on the runs.

Shane Snater was by far the pick of the Dutch bowlers as he claimed what was an impressive 5-116 in the circumstances but elsewhere the batting side were thoroughly dominant.

Boyd Rankin (2-26) gave his side a dream start early in the Netherlands reply as he reduced the visitors to 9 for 2 before an 83-run third wicket partnership between Ben Cooper and Dan ter Braak (32) repaired much the damage. A couple of late wickets for Mulder (2-38) put Ireland back in the box seat however and although Cooper remains unbeaten overnight on 81 (13 fours), Ireland will feel it was very much their day.

Day 3 will start at the slightly earlier time of 10.30am on Thursday as the sides bid to recover overs lost to rain in Dublin throughout the day.

ICC Intercontinental Cup, Day 2 at Malahide

Ireland 477-6 declared: (131 overs; A Balbirnie 205*, J Anderson 74, W Porterfield 60, E Joyce 43, G Wilson 39, J Mulder 38*, S Slater 5-116)

Netherlands 140-5: (41 overs; B Cooper 81*, D ter Braak 32, B Rankin 2-36, J Mulder 2-38)