Cricket Ireland have started their search for John Bracewell's successor as head coach.

The successful applicant will be handed the reins of the ICC's newest Full Member as Ireland makes its foray into the highly demanding world of Test cricket.

Although Test cricket is the pinnacle of the game, the Cricket Ireland job specification has also reinforced the importance of the other two formats.

The Boys in Green face a 50-over World Cup qualifier in the first half of 2018, followed by a global T20 qualification tournament some time in either late 2019 or early 2020.

"We will be conducting a global search in an effort to make certain we get the right candidate for the Head Coach role," said Cricket Ireland Performance Director Richard Holdsworth.

"We hope to have the successful applicant in place for the tour to the UAE in late November, so they can take over the reins from John at the conclusion of the ICC InterContinental Cup game against Scotland.

"We're looking for a coach with a broad spectrum of skills, who is an accomplished strategist with clear and ambitious plans as to how they will develop and build further success for Irish cricket. They will need to demonstrate that they can create a winning culture and mind-set in all forms of the game, capable of beating other Full Member countries," added Holdsworth.

Interviews for the position will take place at the end of next month.