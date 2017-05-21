Ireland will chase 345 runs for victory against New Zealand in their final Tri-Nation series game against New Zealand at a chilly Malahide.

Ireland had looked like restricting New Zealand to a reasonable total but a late onslaught by Colin Monro, who scored a blistering 44 off just 15 deliveries, helped his side to 344 for 6 off their 50 overs

Ireland captain William Porterfield won the toss and put the visitors into bat as coach John Bracewell rang the changes.

Kevin O'Brien and Tim Murtagh were dropped as Simi Singh came in for his second one-day international and Craig Young played his first game since the ODIs against UAE in Dubai at the beginning of March.

New Zealand openers Luke Ronchi and captain Tom Latham raced away away to 70 off the opening 10 overs before Ronchi was bowled by Young for 35.

The fall of Ronchi stemmed the New Zealand onslaught for a few overs at least, but Latham went on to make his second 50 of the series off 64 deliveries while Neil Broom made a brisk 38 before he was caught at mid off by Ed Joyce off Peter Chases bowling with the score on 145 for 2 in the 24th over.

Latham got a reprieve when Barry McCarthy made a fine catch off Youngs ball but the umpires checked for the no ball.

Young had overstepped and Latham went on to three figures before he departed, stumped for 104 off George Dockrells bowling in the 36th over with New Zealand on 212 for 3.

Ross Taylor and Corey Anderson put on 57 for the fourth wicket with the veteran Taylor making 57 off 64 deliveries and aided by some late sloppy fielding from Ireland and the Monro blast, the Black Caps posted a total that the home side on current form will find very difficult to overhaul