Niall O'Brien admitted his career-best ODI score of 109 against New Zealand has given him an enormous injection of confidence after a patchy spell of form left him doubting his ability.

Ireland fell to a 51-run Tri-Nation defeat to New Zealand at Malahide on Sunday, but Dubliner O'Brien was back to his best, his brilliant innings just not enough to drag his team to victory.

However O'Brien, one of the stars of Ireland's famous 2007 World Cup win against Pakistan, was keen to take the positives from the Irish performance in north county Dublin, not least for himself.

"It's long overdue," he told RTÉ Sport when reflecting on his display.

To be honest I've been doubting whether I've still got it.

"I had many opportunities (to break a century) in the past and fluffed my lines so I'm delighted to get it. Unfortunately it wasn't in a winning cause, which is really disappointing.

"To be honest I've been doubting whether I've still got it. The scores haven't been coming.

"For the last 18 months I've played with injuries, a bit of illness and this that and the other. You start doubting yourself. I owe the coach runs and I'm delighted I got that performance for the boys.

"Hopefully it's given me a new lease of life and I can kick on and have many more good performances."

Ireland won the toss and sent the Black Caps into bat first. Their total of 289 looked achievable for the home team, who were 112/2 at one stage, but, led by captain Tom Latham, New Zealand ground their opponents down.

O’Brien walked in the 45th over when he was stumped off the bowling of Mitchell Santer, who ended with figures of five for 50. Barry McCarthy (6) Tim Murtagh (2 not out) and Peter Chase (1) all failed to hang around as hopes evaporated.

"We're very disappointed," O'Brien added. "We had good partnerships, we just needed to extend one big partnership and we'd have won that game with a couple of overs to spare.

"We played some great cricket but came up on the losing side again. We just lost a few too many key wickets.

"We'll regroup, we just need to go again for Bangladesh next week. The boys will take confidence from this but unfortunately it's another loss. There's plenty to take."