Ireland will chase 329 runs to beat England in the second of the One Day International at a sell-out Lord's, looking to bounce back from their seven wicket mauling in the opening match in Bristol on Friday.

A late flourish by Johnny Bairstow who scored off 72 off 44 deliveries making England favourites to win the two match series.

Ireland won the toss and unsurprisingly after the hammering at Bristol, decided this time to put England into bat on an overcast and cool morning at the home of cricket.

Wicketkeeper Niall O'Brien past a fitness test on an injured finger, while Ireland coach John Bracewell made one change to his starting 11 with Leinster Lightning’s Barry McCarthy come in for a like-for-like swap with bowler Stuart Thompson.

Peter Chase and Tim Murtagh opened the bowling with Chase, who took all three England wickets to fall in Bristol, bowling an expensive opening spell, while Murtagh was much more stingy and took the first wicket to fall, bowling opener Jason Roy for 32 in the 11th over with England on 49 for 1.

McCarthy then had success in his first over when took Jason Roys wicket for 20 with England at 60 for 2 in the 15th over.

Those dismissals brought Joe Root and England captain Eoin Morgan to the crease.

Morgan, who played some beautiful shots, was fortunate to survive when, off the bowling of Paul Stirling, the ball rolled onto the stumps in the 23rd over when he was on 40, but the ball didn’t dislodge the bails.

Morgan and Root went past 50 and looked comfortable, until Root holed out to Andy Balbirnie on 73 in the 36th over and was quickly followed by Morgan who when for 76 to give McCarthy his second wicket after a smart catch by Ed Joyce with England on 213 for 4 in the 38th over.

Ireland had England a little on the ropes at that stage but Bairstow (72 not out) and Adil Rashid (39) took England past the 300 mark.