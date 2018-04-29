After becoming the unified lightweight champion in New York on Saturday night, Katie Taylor is now looking forward to taking on any of the champions in her division.

After securing the WBA title in Cardiff last November, the 31-year-old Bray woman added the IBF title after ending Victoria Noelia Bustos’ five-year reign as champion, and in doing so joined Ryan Burnett and Carl Frampton by becoming just the third Irish boxer to accomplish the feat of unifying the division.

WBO World champion Rose Volante of Brazil and WBC belt holder Delfine Persoon are potential opponents for Taylor in her pursuit to become undisputed champion.

"I’m there to fight anyone, any of the champions, I want all the belts by the end of this year for sure" she told Sky Sports after her victory in Brooklyn.

"I have said it before, I am so lucky to have so many great champions in my division. There are some great fights out there to be made."

"I had to be clever right from the start, she was a good counter puncher"

Reflecting further on the dominant victory over Bustos, Taylor added: "It was a tough contest. I had to work very, very hard for every second of every round. She was a proven champ coming into this fight so I knew I had to be sharp.

"I had to be clever right from the start, she was a good counter puncher, she came on strong near the end as well, but I think I mixed it up well between boxing and fighting her tonight.

"She just kept coming and coming."

Asked about round eight, where both fighters stood toe to toe in the middle trading punches, the 2012 Olympic gold medallist revealed: "I probably stood there a bit too much. There’s probably a bit too much fight in me at times, but it’s great to entertain the crowd as well. I knew I had to stamp my authority and try and push her back."