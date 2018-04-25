Katie Taylor feels "the best is yet to come" as the WBA lightweight champion attempts to win a unification bout with Victoria Bustos in Brooklyn in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Bray boxer is part of the undercard of Daniel Jacobs’ fight at the Barclays Centre which is being broadcast on HBO in the US and Sky Sports in Britain and Ireland.

Bustos, the IBF champion, will likely be the toughest test for Taylor in her professional career so far, holding a record of 14 wins in 18 fights, but the build-up has been positive for the Olympic gold medallist.

She told Ring TV: "Victoria Bustos is a great champion. She is one of the longest reigning champions in women’s boxing I believe. It’s obviously going to be a very tough contest but I’m well-prepared for it. I’ve had a great camp over the last few months. I’m ready for whatever happens on Saturday

"The training has been fantastic. I’m surrounded by great champions in the gym, really seasoned professionals, so I’m learning all the time."

Taylor is keen to feature on more US shows with even more prominent TV time after an excellent start to her professional career which has seen new ground broken for women’s boxing.

The WBA title-holder added: "There is a lot of great champions in women’s boxing right now, especially around the lightweight division. I think people are seeing the best of women’s boxing which is very important.

"It’s a great opportunity to box live on TV so the public will see the best of women’s boxing as well.

"I’d love to change people’s perceptions of women’s boxing. I’d love to create a good fanbase here; to be headlining shows out here would be an absolute dream.

"It’s been a great year as a professional but definitely the best is yet to come."

Promoter Eddie Hearn said the number of eyes on Taylor are increasing, telling Sky Sports News: "Fans here have been turning out to watch her, the media have been all over her and it is so rewarding to see the adulation, the attention, the respect that Katie Taylor is getting from the world of boxing right now."