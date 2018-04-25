Daina Moorhouse has secured a gold medal as Ireland claimed six medals in total at the European Youth Championships in Italy.

The Enniskerry boxer outclassed and outboxed Russian Kseniia Beschastnova in the final of the 48kg division to secure Ireland’s first gold medal of the games.

Despite giving her opponent both a weight, height and reach advantage, Moorhouse cemented her reputation as one of Ireland’s top prospects with a scintillating display of disciplined and accurate boxing to secure the bout against her rangey Russian opponent.

Moorhouse took the bout 4:1 on the judges’ scorecards.

Dean Clancy was already guaranteed a silver medal but had a chance to upgrade in this evening’s 52kg decider against England’s Ivan Price.

And the Sligo native brought an abundance of energy into the final against the taller opponent, taking the fight to the more composed English boxer.

Clancy certainly landed many scoring shots throughout the opening two rounds and maintained that lively pace throughout the final round.

However, the judges all appeared to be more impressed with England's Price who maintained control of the centre of the ring throughout and was more patient with his shot selection, picking his punches amidst the flurries coming in the opposite direction.

And Price landed the contest 5:0 with three of the judges, perhaps harshly, scoring the bout 30:26 in the winner's favour as a result of Clancy getting deducted one point. A silver medal the consolation for the future prospect.

Dearbhla Rooney and Evelyn Igharo also had to settle for silver medals as they lost the women’s 57kg and 65kg finals respectively, with both boxers losing 5:0 to Slovakia’s Jessica Triebelova and Gemma Richardson from England.

So Ireland finish the tournament with a haul of six medals after Irish women’s captain Lauren Kelly and Jude Gallagher lost out at the last-four stage on Tuesday and had to settle for bronze.