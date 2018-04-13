Six Team NI boxers will contest Commonwealth Games finals on Saturday after successfully negotiating their semi-finals.

Irish Olympian Brendan Irvine edged Scotland's Reece McFadden via split decision, while Walsh siblings, Michaela and Aidan both came through their semi-final bouts to secure at least a silver medal at this year’s Gold Coast Games.

Carly McNaul, Kurt Walker and Kristina O’Hara complete the sextet, while their was disappointment for Olympian Steven Donnelly, who lost to India middleweight Vikas Krishan, while James McGivern also bowed out as both boxers will take home bronze.

McNaul completed a rout of Kenya’s Christine Ongare, 5-0, in the 51kg semi and will now fight England’s Lisa Whiteside for a gold medal.

Michaela Walsh beat New Zealand’s Alexis Pritchard to book her 57kg final place against Australia’s Skye Nicolson, while O’Hara beat another Kiwi boxer, Tasmyn Benny, on Wednesday to set up a very tough bout with five-time world champion Mery Kom from India in the 45-48kg decider.

Flyweight Irvine will meet India’s Gaurav Solanki in the 52kg final, while Walker takes on England’s Peter McGrail in Saturday’s 56kg final after coming through a challenging bout with Canada’s Eric Basran, taking the contest 3-2 in a split decision.

Aidan Walsh will be the last Team NI boxer into the ring on Saturday as he meets England’s Pat McCormack in the 69kg final.

Light-welterweight favourite Luke McCormack from England, who defeated Sean McComb earlier in the competition, had to settle for a bronze after dropping a tight decision to Jonas Jonas of Namibia.