Spike O’Sullivan’s possible challenge of WBC, IBF and WBA middleweight champion Gennady Golovokin has moved a step closer after Canelo Alvarez formally pulled out of their rematch this evening.

Alvarez failed a drugs test in the build-up to the planned second fight with Golovkin, blaming contaminated meat, and the Las Vegas bout has now been pulled.

It leaves GGG searching for an opponent, with O’Sullivan reportedly in line to fill the void and land the biggest opportunity of his career.

The Cork boxer’s brilliant win over Antoine Douglas moved him into the world title scene on the way back from defeat to Chris Eubank Junior, and he has been in training for the 5 May date on the undercard, knowing the possibility of fighting the Kazakh boxer was very much alive.