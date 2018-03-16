Paddy Donovan, Brett McGinty and Kiril Afanasev won for Ireland on a night when split decisions went the way of the the USA in Springfield.

Six bouts finished on 2-1 judgements, the first five of those verdicts going against Ireland, who lost 7-3 in the second leg of their three-match tour with the Americans.

The hosts won 8-4 in Boston on Monday.

Virginia middleweight Troy Isley, a World Elite bronze medallist, claimed the Outstanding Boxer Award in Springfield following his victory over Gerard French and the George Bates versus Marc Castro, a World Youth champion, three-rounder was selected as the bout of the night.

World Elite finalist Kellie Harrington, Wayne Kelly, Caoimhin Ferguson, Caoimhin Agyarko-Hynes, Grainne Walsh, French and Bates were edged out against the Americans.

Walsh renewed acquaintances with Ohio’s Oshae Jones.

"I felt I lost the first round," admitted the Irish Elite champion, "but I felt that it was impossible to give the second and third round against me. I caught her with big, big shots. I fought her Monday and I wanted to correct the mistakes I made in that fight, I did that."

Meanwhile, welterweight Donovan produced a stunning performance on his Elite international debut, the 19-year-old Limerick southpaw showcasing footwork, shot selection and ring craft to take all three judges with him versus 27-year-old Texas welter Quinton Randall, an AIBA World top-ten ranked fighter.

"Was told I was fighting USA No 1 and World No8, first fight at Elite. It’s a big win in America for me," said the Treaty City stylist.

Donegal-born McGinty, who boxes out of the Oakleaf BC in Derry, had his hand raised in victory after a fiery middleweight encounter with Nikita Ababiy.

"Delighted with the win, have had a few decisions not go my way lately and it was important to get the win tonight for my confidence. I know I have the performances in me and I’m delighted to get over the line tonight and get the result in a very good contest," he said.

Dublin heavyweight Afanasev beat Adrian Tillman, who he also edged in Boston on a split, on a unanimous verdict to end the night on a high note for Ireland a.

The Irish team, under Irish head coach Zaur Antia and coaches Philip Keogh, Martin Donovan and Paul Donovan, have been superb so far versus the Americans, according to IABA High-Performance Director Bernard Dunne.

"We’re very much focused on performances. There are no gold medals won at competitions like this. It’s all about building toward the majors, Europeans, Worlds and Olympic Games," he said.

"The squad are focused on trying to implement things. They’re trying to improve all the time, and, I have to say, throughout this whole journey in the States, they have been absolutely superb."

Both nations will meet for a third and final time in Manchester, New Hampshire on March 21.

RESULTS (USA fighter first)

60kg: Amelia Moore beat Kellie Harrington 2-1

69kg: Oshae Jones beat Grainne Walsh 2-1

60kg: Marc Castro beat George Bates 2-1

64kg: Charlie Sheehy beat Wayne Kelly 2-1

64kg: Tiger Johnson beat Caoimhin Ferguson 2-1

69kg: Quinton Randall lost to Paddy Donovan 0-3

75kg: Troy Isley beat Gerard French 3-0

75kg: Nikita Ababiy lost to Brett McGinty 1-2

81kg: Khalil Coe beat Caoimhin Agyarko-Hynes 3-0

91kg: Adrian Tillman lost to Kiril Afanasev 0-3