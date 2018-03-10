John Joe Nevin maintained his 100 per cent start to life in the professional ranks as he easily outpointed Alex Torres in Pennsylvania last night.

The Olympic silver medallist is now unbeaten in ten starts in the paid game and looked his usual slick, sharp self as he eased through the eight rounder.

Nevin won every round according to two of the three judges, scoring the contest 80-72, while the third had him win all but one of the contest, calling it 79-73.

Nevin had predicted that he would stop his opponent in his first venture up at eight rounds, yet there was no need as the Mullingar man was in control from the opening bell.