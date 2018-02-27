Nottingham's Tyan Booth has had his boxing licence suspended for distasteful comments made after Scott Westgarth's death.

Westgarth died aged 31 in the early hours of Sunday morning, having fallen ill after his points win over Dec Spelman in Doncaster on Saturday.

Super-middleweight Booth, 34, on Monday then said on social media: "Some people would enjoy it if I got killed in a boxing ring like Scott Westgarth. Man down."

The inappropriate comments tweeted recently by @TyanBooth will be dealt with by the @IngleGym & BBBofC.He has been asked to remove them. — Dominic Ingle (@dominicingle) February 27, 2018

Referencing the plight of the American fighter left disabled after a brutal defeat by Nigel Benn, he then added: "I'm boxing myself in two weeks and I've spent the past three months drinking cider and not training properly so there's a good chance I'll end up in a wheelchair like Gerald McClellan, so tune in."

Booth has been inactive since June 2017 but the British Boxing Board of Control confirmed to Press Association Sport that his licence has been suspended with immediate effect, ending any plans he had to fight.

His comments regardless remain online, and despite his trainer Dominic Ingle adding, also on social media: "The inappropriate comments tweeted recently by Tyan Booth will be dealt with by the Ingle Gym and BBBofC. He has been asked to remove them."

The Ingle gym, incidentally, is based in Sheffield, near to where Westgarth was trained by Glyn Rhodes at the Sheffield Boxing Centre.