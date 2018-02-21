There will be 16 finals decided in the Elite Championships at Dublin's National Stadium on Saturday night, live on RTÉ2.



Limerick super-heavyweight Martin Keenan is the only male defending champion left standing at the flagship tournament of Irish boxing.

He meets Tipperary’s Dean Gardiner over three, three minute rounds, while World Elite finalist Kellie Harrington defends her lightweight belt in an all southpaw battle with ex-European Youth champion Amy Broadhurst.

World, European and Commonwealth Youth and Junior medallists Michael Nevin and Brett McGinty cross swords for the vacant middleweight title and Dervla Duffy puts her featherweight belt on the line against current EU Elite champion Michaela Walsh.

Irish head coach Zaur Antia will select a squad from Saturday’s finals for three internationals with the USA in the Boston area next month.

The Americans are trained by former Irish head coach Billy Walsh.

The inaugural Jimmy Magee Cup will be presented to the best female boxer after Saturday’s finals in Dublin.

The late broadcaster was a huge fan of Irish amateur boxing and was a regular at ringside for national tournaments.

Andy Lee, Eric Donovan and Darren O’Neill will be part of the analysis team on RTÉ2.

Former WBO middleweight champion Lee, Ireland’s only boxer at the Athens 2004 Olympics, announced his retirement from the sport yesterday.

Watch the The Liffey Crane Hire Elite Boxing Championships live on RTÉ2, Saturday, from 7.30pm