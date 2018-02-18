Katie Taylor will attempt to unify the lightweight division with a bout against the IBF champion Victoria Bustos on 28 April in New York.

The fight is taking place on the undercard of Daniel Jacobs' bout against undefeated Pole Maciej Sulecki.

It is Taylor's second defence of her WBA world title, won in Cardiff against Anahi Sanchez last October and defended against Jessica McCaskill in December.

Her 29-year Argentinian opponent Bustos has held the IBF belt since September 2013 and has successfully defended her title on six occasions since.

On the announcement of the fight, Taylor signalled her determination to unify the division.

"Becoming unified champion is very important to me," she said.

"Last year was great but I’m not really one for looking back and it’s all about the next challenge.

"I believe that winning my first world title as a pro is just the start of it, I want to fight all the other champions and unify the Lightweight division.

"Bustos is one of the longest reigning champions in women’s boxing so I’m expecting a very tough fight.

"I’ve been back in training camp in Connecticut since the beginning of the month so the hard work has started and I’m excited to have the chance to win another World title.

"I got a great reception when I fought there last year so I’m really looking forward to boxing there again. It's a unification fight and the Barclays Center is a fitting venue for a big fight like that."