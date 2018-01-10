Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn is targeting 14 April for Katie Taylor’s homecoming show in Dublin, he revealed this afternoon.

Hearn was unveiling new signing Amir Khan to his stable and spoke in media interviews afterwards, revealing the bout is set to be one week before Carl Frampton’s clash with Nonito Donaire, making it potentially one of the biggest weeks in the history of the sport in this country.

Taylor will defend here WBA lightweight title but no venue was confirmed.

He told iFL TV: "It’s probably going to be Anthony Joshua v Joseph Park on 31 March, all being well.

"On 14 April we’re in Dublin. We’re just finalising that. It looks like the return of Katie Taylor."