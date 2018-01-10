The line-up for the prizefighter competition to be held in Dublin in March has been confirmed.

Ireland’s Last Man Standing will be contested at middleweight with a prize pool of €50,000, including €25,000 for the winner and €5,000 for their amateur club.

Roy Sheahan, Henry Coyle, Bernard Roe, Alfredo Meli, Sean McGlinchey, Pádraig McCrory, Chris Blaney and Thomas Finnegan are set to feature.

They will face off over three rounds from the quarter-finals all the way to the final to be decided on the night.

Sheahan has yet to make his debut as a four-time Irish senior amateur champion and EU gold medallist while Mayo boxer Coyle is the most experienced with 21 fights so far.

The event takes place on Saturday 3 March in the National Stadium with tickets on sale now.