Katie Taylor has hit out at "absolutely clueless" critics following her win over Jessica McCaskill last week in York Hall.

Mike Costello said that Taylor’s defence had been leaky while colleague Steve Bunce said the WBA lightweight champion must "stop thinking she’s Mike Tyson in box shirt shorts" and return to a cagier style.

Costello added that "there were times in the fight when she was just launching single shots, single jabs, single right hands.

"She could not miss, it was so easy – and I use that word – it was easy, it was embarrassingly one-sided. But that wasn’t enough for her, she wanted to get involved. I thought it showed, actually, a lack of a boxing brain."

Those comments, made on a BBC 5 Live programme, have been questioned and Taylor hit back on social media today.

She tweeted: "I would've thought that people making those comments would have some knowledge.

"The reason I won the fight well is cos (sic) I used my boxing brain and outsmarted my opponent.

"If people who particularly are involved in boxing can't see that, they are absolutely clueless."

The Bray boxer is set for a return to Ireland next year for a title defence.