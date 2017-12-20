Swedish boxer Erik Skoglund is showing signs of recovery after being woken from his medically induced coma, the fighter's promoters have confirmed.

Super-middleweight Skoglund, 26, had been in "a serious yet stable condition" after surgery earlier this month having fallen ill at the end of a training session.

He last fought on 16 September when losing to England's Callum Smith in the World Boxing Super Series quarter-final contest in Liverpool.

"Erik Skoglund is awake and responsive having been brought out of his medically induced coma," Sauerland Promotion said in a statement on their website.

"With the swelling to his brain sufficiently reduced, doctors began the process of waking Erik last night and have so far been pleased with the results.

"He has shown a number of positive signs. He is now breathing on his own, with the help of a ventilator, and is responding to instructions.

"Although he remains in intensive care, the most critical and life threatening stages of his recovery are now behind him.

"Over the coming days, Erik will undergo a series of examinations, which will reveal what effect his injuries will have on his future.

"We would like to thank everyone for their continued messages of support, and ask that everyone continue to respect the privacy of Erik and his family during this time. Team Sauerland will provide a further update on Erik's condition when possible."