WBA lightweight champion Katie Taylor feels she is fully ready to top a bill as a professional for the first time ahead of Wednesday night's title defence against Jessica McCaskill at York Hall.

Taylor heads a card that contains several of Matchroom Boxing’s rising stars such as Josh Kelly, Conor Benn and Lawrence Okolie, as well as a European title fight for Martin Ward.

McCaskill and her team have been calling out Taylor on social media in recent months and have been granted a shot at the belt for the Bray boxer’s first defence.

Taylor, who won the crown in October in Cardiff, said at a press conference today: "I can't wait. It has been an incredible year so far. This sets me up to end the year on a high.

"The camp has been great, I just want to kick on when it comes to Wednesday evening. I've always made it known that I want to be involved in the biggest and best fights possible.

"I'm looking forward to another big challenge. Jessica is a great fighter and I want people to see the best of women's boxing. These are the fights I want.

"My dream is to unify the division. I'm not looking past Wednesday, my aim is to win to set me up nicely for a big, big year in 2018."

She added to BoxingSocial about being the lead fighter on the show: "I didn't think it was going to happen this quickly that I would headline a card.

"This is the sort of platform I've always wanted where I headline my own show. It's such a wonderful card to be boxing on in such an historic venue. I really can't wait."

Promoter Eddie Hearn initially planned to give Taylor a break until 2018 but capitalised on the publicity of Taylor securing her first belt by adding this show for the Olympic gold medallist to star in.

McCaskill, with a record of five wins from six fights, was the ideal opponent according to the Matchroom supremo, given the constant requests for the fight from his counterpart, and as a result publicity.

Hearn said: "Sometimes in boxing you have to make noise to get the opportunity and certainly Team McCaskill have made a lot of noise over the last couple of months.

"They've got their opportunity because she is highly-raked with the WBA but secondly because they made a lot of noise.

"It's the first time I've seen the bit between Katie Taylor's teeth where she saw a lot of people talking and said she wanted a fight and 'This is the fight that I want now'."

McCaskill, whiile offering plenty of respect to the champion, said she sees weaknesses in Taylor that she can be capitalised upon.

The 33-year-old added: "We had a great camp and we're ready to get going. I think there are a lot of opportunities in this fight.

"A lot of the good things you see about Katie Taylor are in highlights. If you watch the actual fight there is a lot of mistakes.

"There are opportunities there and I intend on taking advantage of that."