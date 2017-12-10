Aaron McKenna’s ambition is to be Ireland’s greatest-ever boxer, and the Monaghan teenager took his first, tentative, steps on the road to that very lofty aspiration as he beat Travis Conley on his professional debut in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

McKenna has taken the curious step of turning professional instead of attempting to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, and the 18-year-old was signed by world renowned Golden Boy Promotions, under the guidance of former world champion Oscar De La Hoya.

The former European schoolboy champion and European Youth silver medallist was scheduled to make his first foray into the paid ranks last weekend at Madison Square Garden on the undercard of Miguel Cotto’s farewell fight, however, that bout was cancelled at the last minute.

The light-welterweight prospect was instead worked into the card at Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino in Vegas on the undercard of the Orlando Salido bout with Miguel Roman.

And the Smithborough fighter was far from fazed under the bright lights of Sin City as he landed a unanimous victory over fellow fledgling professional Conley.

McKenna secured the win with all three judges' scorecards handing the bout 40:36 to the Irish youngster.

Mexican fans in attendance tonight for Aaron Mckenna pro-debt dubbed him "Guerito! I have it on very good authority that it’s a endearing word and a good thing! Thanks @JessRosales1 pic.twitter.com/Md45lflNQm — Rachel Charles (@PitchInk) December 10, 2017

McKenna awaited the opening bell of his first fight in a crouched pose, almost Conor McGregor-esque, but then went straight on the offensive, controlling the middle of the ring, while looking to inflict damage with big right hands over the top.

And with success too.

Conley, to his credit, stood and traded blows with 'The Silencer' and landed some neat scoring shots throughout.

But McKenna’s aggressive style would have impressed the judges, and so it continued into the second round as the Old School Boxing Club fighter started to look a lot more controlled, keeping the Texan at arm’s length and again dominating with the right hand, adding some crafty uppercuts to the repertoire, as well as unleashing quality combinations, working the body with the left hand.

The House of Pain’s 'Jump Around' added to the occasion during the breaks as McKenna again looked the more accomplished fighter in the final two rounds, Conley visibly tiring from the barrage and range of shots.

McKenna worked the very precise jab well to maintain his dominance, while also mixing things up with some solid left hooks and right crosses as he perhaps looked to open his professional career with a knock-out.

However, Conley saw the final round to the bell but could have few complaints as he suffered his first defeat, albeit in only his second contest, while McKenna will look ahead to what promises to be a very exciting career in the making.

Elsewhere on the card, Liverpool boxer Stephen Smith suffered a horrific injury to his ear in his bout with former world champion Francisco Vargas.

Thanks very much for all your supportive messages last night, read them all and they mean a lot. Went to hospital and got my ear stitched back up so hopefully all will heal well. Thanks again for all the love and support. Have a good Christmas everyone x pic.twitter.com/cOun7ST7qX — Stephen Smith (@SwiftySmith) December 10, 2017

The fight was stopped when an accidental clash of head caused Smith’s ear to rip, and as a result, Vargas was ahead on the cards and landed the contest 89-82, 88-83, 88-83.

On the co-main event, Salido was beaten by Roman.

Elsewhere, Irish heavyweight Sean ‘Big Sexy’ Turner, recorded an impressive, against the odds victory over Arnold ‘The Giant’ Gjergjaj in Switzerland.

The Pete Taylor trained Dubliner recorded an eighth-round knockout to take his record to 12-1 (8KOs) and the victory should see the always-entertaining Turner fighting on some major cards closer to home in 2018.