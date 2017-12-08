It has been a bumper year for professional boxing, yet the gods of the sweet science, as is their wont, have perhaps kept the best bout ‘til last.

James DeGale kicked the year off in style just edging the equally formidable Badou Jack on the scorecards – a majority draw the official result – before Ireland’s only world champion, Carl Frampton, fell on his sword in the second instalment of the now levelled series with reigning featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz.

Keith Thurman danced with Danny Garcia in March and eventually outpointed the Philadelphia fighter to unify the welterweight division, while Gennady Golovkin maintained his dominance at middleweight, beating Danny Jacobs.

Canelo Alvarez put himself forward to challenge the indomitable GGG, as he got past Julio Cesar Chavez Jr at the start of the summer; the two coming face to face later in the year.

The fight lived up to its billing and the contest was deemed a draw, despite Golovkin’s apparent dominance and thanks to some strange scoring, while elsewhere Andre Ward retired undefeated, beating Sergey Kovalev for the second successive time.

Even the heavyweight division stepped up and delivered in 2017 – no, we’re not talking about the freak show that saw Tony Bellew put down a near-crippled David Haye.

But rather the changing of the guard, as Anthony Joshua picked himself up off the canvas to defeat perennial champion Wladimir Klitschko in what was one of the best heavyweight contests of the past twenty years.

From an Irish perspective, 2017 may have taken one world champion away, however, it returned two in Frampton’s place as Ryan Burnett landed the bantamweight title, before unifying the division with his first defence, before Katie Taylor secured the lightweight world title in October.

But on paper, nothing can compare to Saturday night’s main event, as Cuban exile Guillermo Rigondeaux takes on Ukraine super-featherweight Vasyl Lomachenko.

While neither fighter has yet to really establish a lasting legacy in the professional ranks, there can be no denying both pugilist’s pedigree as there will be four Olympic gold medals’ worth of boxing inside the ring on Saturday night.

Cuban Rigondeaux secured bantamweight gold in Sydney back in 2000 before retaining his title four years later in Athens, while Lomachenko began his gold rush in Beijing followed by London in 2012, first at featherweight and then the heavier lightweight division.

Such fights are becoming a rare commodity in this era of multi world champions, super champions and silver champions, and while most matches are down for decision amidst the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas, this particular fight returns to the former home of boxing, New York City, in the Theater at Madison Square Garden.

In an era when it is often easier for a fighter to steer clear of the best in class, Rigondeaux and Lomachenko should be commended for taking the challenge. In fact, both men are a victim of their own success in that many current professionals are happy to avoid conflict.

Lomachenko exploded onto the professional circuit just a year on from securing his second Olympic title and was fast-tracked to world level.

Remarkably, the Ukraine native fought for a world title in only his second professional fight and duly suffered his one and only defeat thus far in the paid ranks. A controversial one, as it happened, the reigning champion Orlando Salido failing to make weight and then entered the fight much heavier than the fledgling professional.

A mere blip in the career of Lomachenko who went on to secure the still vacant WBO featherweight title with his next fight, defeating current WBC champion Gary Russell Jr by majority decision.

Winning the world title in his third professional contest places Lomachenko alongside Saensak Muangsurin as the fastest fighter to secure the strap, and the 29-year-old has remained atop the rankings in his seven subsequent scraps, the only change being the progression to a heavier division, where he currently holds the WBO junior lightweight belt.

Having defected from his native Cuba back in 2009, Rigondeaux turned professional immediately but has only fought 18 times since his debut in May of that year.

It took Rigondeaux a mere seven fights to become world champion, beating Ricardo Cordoba on a Manny Pacquaio undercard, before his first defence saw him showcase his skills on these shores, stopping Willie ‘Big Bang’ Casey at the City West Convention Centre, a fight that was shown live on RTE television – all 155 seconds of it.

Following the defeat of Rico Ramos, and still less than three years into his professional career, Rigondeaux looked set to dominate the division, but matching him against the best in his weight class proved difficult with other belt holders accused of running scared.

Rigondeaux eventually got the opportunity to unify the division in April 2013 and recorded an impressive unanimous decision victory over the highly rated WBO and The Ring champion Nonito Donaire.

Four years have passed since that fight and the Cuban subsequently found himself chasing champions, calling out Leo Santa Cruz and Kiko Martinez, while his Irish promoter, Gary Hyde, also claimed to have chased Carl Frampton for a big-money fight, even promising to take his boxer to Belfast.

But Rigondeaux has fought no one of note in that time, and has coasted through six fights, including a bizarre match-up with Liverpool’s Jazza Dickson, which, as expected, ended prematurely.

The Cuban looked like he was fading into obscurity before Saturday night’s fight was announced in September.

#LomaRigo will go down in history as a bout between 2x gold medallists AND the longest face-off ever. pic.twitter.com/qGrTV81kId — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) December 8, 2017

Rigondeaux now has a chance to showcase his near-flawless boxing ability on the biggest stage, against one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

Of course, the Cuban has always been and is still recognised in that category, however, Rigondeaux had to make serious concessions to make this fight happen, moving up two weight divisions to take on Lomachenko at his natural super-featherweight level, or junior lightweight as called within the WBO.

But despite the huge gulf in size, this fascinating fight should have all sports fans salivating at the prospect of two of the best in the business trading blows in New York.

Lomachenko is the younger of the two by some eight years, and is naturally a more aggressive man in the ring.

Rigondeaux is very unlikely to change his ways for this fight and will aspire to maintain his elusive southpaw style, however, he will need to be at his absolute best to stay out of range, especially with the weight difference and the power that Lomachenko brings.

The Cuban has, remarkably, been constantly criticised for essentially being too proficient within his trade, displaying an uncanny ability to "protect himself at all times".

A style that is not high on entertainment stakes, Rigondeaux has never been a TV-friendly fighter, however, on this occasion there is a real sense of wonder as to whether even such a specialised talent can prevent the juggernaut that is Lomachenko.

Lomachenko is well aware that the onus will be on the younger and stronger man to take the fight to his opponent, however, there will also be a certain amount of trepidation and respect, coming face-to-face with the most skillful boxer that he has faced thus far.

Expect the opening rounds to fall into the ‘cagey’ category in a getting-to-know-you kind of fashion, however, the fight is surely set to burst into life once either fighter gathers momentum.

Lomachenko actually has a lot more to his game than pure power and will surely, at certain stages, attempt to box Rigondeaux.

However, the belt holder knows that he will also have to eat plenty of leather to get close to 'El Chacal' and force his style upon proceedings.

Barring a real shock, this fight should certainly progress well into the latter rounds, while there is also every chance that the bout could be decided on points, if Rigondeaux can avoid absorbing too many heavy shots.

For Lomachenko, the fight, and expected victory, will add to the remarkable legacy that he is building in the paid ranks.

And, as hard as it is to imagine, there is every chance that by the time the Ukrainian hangs up his gloves, even his two gold medals will be overshadowed by his dominance in the professional game.

On the other hand, Rigondeaux’s unbeaten record is set to be tested to the limit here as Lomachenko is the clear favourite.

To win the fight, the Cuban will not only have to evade the relentless Lomachenko attack, but also score consistently off the back foot and hope to use his devastating power, should a knock-out opening present itself.

But even in defeat, Rigondeaux has the perfect opportunity to return to the super-bantamweight and featherweight divisions to take on some of the aforementioned champions, who might now be more inclined to take the previously unchartered road that Lomachenko negotiated.

And should the Cuban master still struggle to attract high-profile opponents, there is a very promising up-and-coming featherweight prospect fighting on the undercard on Saturday night who might just be willing to gain some invaluable boxing experience.

His name is Michael Conlan. Perhaps you have heard of him?