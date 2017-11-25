Caitlin Fryers narrowly lost out in her bid to reach the 48kg final at the World Youth Championships in Guwahati, India today.

The Belfast light-fly was beaten on a 4-1 split decision – 29-28,29-28,30-27,28-29,30-27 - by Zhazira Urakbayeva of Kazakhstan after a close three-rounder.

"We thought she did enough to win it," said team manager Anna Moore.

"We’ll be bringing home two bronze medals and we’re very proud of the performances of Caitlin and Katelynn and our entire squad against the best in the world."

Fryers’ defeat brings Ireland’s competitive interest in the tournament to a close.

Fryers and Katelynn Phelan, who lost to Ekaterina Dynnik of Russia in Friday’s light-welter semi-final, will be presented with their bronze medals at Sunday’s finals.