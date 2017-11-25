"What can I say, the Mullingar Shuffler is back," beamed John Joe Nevin as the Olympic silver medallist got his professional career back on track with a facile victory in London last night.

The Westmeath man enjoyed a comfortable points victory over Derbyshire fighter Lee Connelly to maintain his unbeaten start in the paid ranks.

Nevin, who landed the Olympic silver at the London Games in 2012, has not fought for 15 months but is now expected to kick on and start to challenge at a higher level.

The two-time World amateur bronze medallist fought as a bantamweight before turning professional, but was happy to take on super-lightweight Connelly.

And Nevin’s renowned elusive style proved too much for the English opponent, taking every round 10-9 on the scorecard and moving his record on to 9-0.

"Thanks to everyone," Nevin wrote on Twitter after his return to the ring.

"Won all six rounds easy against a tough lad that's two weights above me.

"Reason I fought bigger lad was so he wouldn't go down too easy, cause I needed the rounds.

"What can I say the #mullingarshuffler is back. Thanks a lot everyone again much appreciated! Now 9-0."