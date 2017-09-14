Katie Taylor said that boxers will no longer be able to "run away" from her if she can get her hands on a world title belt at the end of October.

Taylor will fight Argentinian Anahi Esther Sanchez for the female world 135lb title on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's world title defence against Kubrat Pulev in Cardiff on October 28.

Speaking to Game On on RTÉ 2fm, Taylor said that one of biggest battles she's since turning pro is finding credible opponents willing to fight her.

Taylor has previously been criticised for the quality of opponents she's faced. But the 2012 Olympic gold medalist says that is the result of the dearth of credible contenders willing to step into the ring with her.

These frustrations make her world title bout against Sanchez extra important. Opponents will no longer be less able to sidestep her if she can claim a world title belt.

"That's probably been the biggest battle since I have turned pro. That's why I wanted to get the belt. Because once you get the belt, people can't run away anymore. They have to fight you.

"It is great I am boxing for this belt now. And I hope it's the start of many belts for me, really.

"It has been frustrating. We've had girls lined up four or five weeks before fights. And they were pulling out of fights and we're kind of scrambling for opponents.

"And then I'm getting criticised for the opponent who's stepped into the ring but they're the only ones who are taking the fight so there's nothing I can do about that.

"Once you have these belts, people can't run away anymore. If they want to become a world champion, they have to fight me at the end of the day.

"So, that's why I can't let this opportunity slip. I have to go in well prepared and I have to make sure I win the fight.

Taylor admits she has just seen a few clips of her 28 year old opponent who recently became a multiple weight world champion.

"I've looked at a few clips of her since the weekend. She is a multiple weight world champion. She's very experienced. She's had more world title fights that I've had fights in the professional game.

"So, I am expecting a tough fight. But I am ready for it and I'm going to be well prepared for it. I have a lot of respect for her."