Katie Taylor will challenge for a world title next month in Cardiff, promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed this afternoon.

The 2012 London gold medalist will take on two-weight world champion Anahi Sanchez for the WBA world lightweight crown on 28 October at the Principality Stadium.

The fight will be on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's heavyweight title defence against Kubrat Pulev.

Taylor's progress in the paid ranks has been impressive and uncompromising.

She's overcome six opponents without ever looking in trouble, defeating four by KO.

The Bray woman now faces Argentinian Sanchez, who defeated her compatriot Cecila Sofia Mena to take the the vacant WBA belt.

An experienced fighter with a record of 17-2-0, Sanchez undoubtedly poses a significant challenge to Taylor, who will take heart from the fact that her opponent has lost twice befre in Europe.