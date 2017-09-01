Joe Ward has reached the final of the world championships in Hamburg after a split decision victory over his Uzbeki opponent Bektemir Melikuziev.

The victory means that Ward will have a chance to fight for the gold medal against Cuba's Julio Cesar La Cruz on Saturday evening.

Ward dominated the opening round against his comparatively small but aggressive opponent. The second was a bit more of a scrap as Melikuziev hungrily stalked his slick opponent, landing a couple of strong shots early in the round.

In the final round, the Uzbeki continued to lunge at Ward and the fight degenerated into a scrappy affair with a great deal of grappling.

Ultimately, three of the five judges gave the fight to Ward.

The Moate boxer fell to his knees after the announcer declared the man in the red corner the winner.

The victory guarantees him at worst a silver medal but now he has a chance to fight for gold.

The light heavyweight Ward becomes the first Irishman to reach a second world championship final, having won a silver medal in Doha two years ago.

This year, as in 2015, he will fight the Cuban great Cesar La Cruz, the man who defeated him by unanimous decision on the same stage two years ago.

Ward has won three European Championship gold medals in 2011, 2015 and 2017, and holds both a silver and bronze medal at world championship.

On Saturday, he seeks to add a world gold medal to that collection.