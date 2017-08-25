Kurt Walker exited the World Championships on the first day of competition after a battling last-32defeat to Domincan Leonel De Los Santos.

The Lisburn bantamweight (56kg) was dropped by a right hook De Los Santos in the first round and and was perhaps fortunate to see out the bell.

He showed great heart to fight back and take the fight to his opponent in the remaining two rounds, landing repeated combinations in the third.

The judges, however, gave the decision to his opponent on a 4-1 margin.

Belfast's Sean McComb (64kg) will take on Brazil’s Joedison de Jesus at the same stage later this evening.