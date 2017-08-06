Ireland continued their fine start to the EU Women’s Elite Championships with two wins on day two in Cascia, Italy.

Kristina O’Hara and Dervla Duffy had their hands raised in victory in the light-flyweight and featherweight classes.

But Carly McNaul bowed out on a split decision.

O’Hara beat Finnish southpaw Saru Lehtonen to advance to the quarter-finals and Duffy also won on a unanimous verdict against Hungary’s Kinga Mezovari.

McNaul was edged out on a 3-2 split by French flyweight Wassila Lkhadiri for a place in the last-eight.

Michaela Walsh, Kellie Harrington and Grainne Walsh are in action tomorrow in the quarter-finals.