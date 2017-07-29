Katie Taylor has claimed that her American-based rivals are running scared ahead of her US debut in Brooklyn tonight.

Five-time amateur world champion Taylor competes in her sixth professional bout on the undercard of Mikey Garcia’s light-welterweight showdown against Adrien Broner at the Barclays Center.

The undefeated Bray woman (5-0) will take on American Jasmine Clarkson, who was only confirmed as Taylor’s opponent earlier this week.

A 22-year-old, Clarkson carries a losing 4-8 record and is coming off the back of a points loss to her fellow Texan Kimberly Connor earlier this month.

While many fans and media have questioned the quality of the London 2012 Olympic champion’s opponents, Taylor has lashed out at her unwilling competition as it is believed that up to 20 fighters were approached to take the Brooklyn fight before Clarkson agreed.

Katie weighs in ahead of Brooklyn bout https://t.co/NjxWQWhNWZ — Katie Taylor (@KatieTaylor) July 28, 2017

"It’s been a frustrating few weeks just trying to get an opponent nailed down," said Taylor. "It’s not the opponent I really wanted for this weekend.

"We wanted someone who’s going to challenge me and someone with a good winning record, but unfortunately no-one stepped up to the plate and the fight was offered to bigger names but they wouldn’t take it, so there’s nothing I can do about that really.

"This girl is the only one who would take the fight and she is to be respected because of that. What can I do if no-one else takes it? These girls need to step up to the plate and you’d think they’d be raring to go for a big fight and a big opportunity."

It is believed that Connor (13-3-2) is among a number of boxers to have turned down offers to fight Taylor, while the likes of Brooklyn-based Melissa St Vil (9-2-4) and ‘Bolivian Queen’ Jennifer Salinas (20-4) are other fighters with winning records understood to have rebuffed the opportunity.

Taylor said: "If you turn down those opportunities and those fights, you shouldn’t really call yourself a professional boxer because what are they in the sport for?

"I assume everyone has the same mindset and that they want to box the best and box on these big shows, but unfortunately that’s not the case.

"I’m not interested in padded records, I just want to box the best and I’m ready to box whoever steps in front of me."

Having secured a WBA world ranking with her last victory – a stoppage win over German Nina Meinke last April – Taylor is now keen to move on to a world-title shot in order to nail down fights against better opposition, with Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn having previously claimed a title date is likely to take place towards the end of the year in Dublin.

"I guess these big fights are going to come when I do box for a world title because the opponents will be more inclined to take these fights," said the Bray woman. "Hopefully I’ll be in that position when I have the belts."

Taylor will be expected to easily overcome Clarkson, despite the fact that the Texan has never been stopped, but tonight’s Brooklyn date represents a big opportunity for the former amateur star as she attempts to break into the US market.

Showtime are set to stream the bill on their website Stateside while Sky Sports will have delayed coverage sometime after 1am tonight.

"I’m looking to create a good fanbase over here as well as at home in Ireland and in the UK, so I hope this is just the start of big shows over here for me," said Taylor.

Undefeated Cork welterweight Noel Murphy (10-0) also features on the bill, taking on Julio Cesar Sanchez of the Dominican Republic.