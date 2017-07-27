Katie Taylor is keen to build a big support across the Atlantic as the Olympic gold medallist prepares for the US debut in New York on Saturday.

Taylor has five wins in an unbeaten professional career so far and will look to set up a world title fight at the end of the year.

The Bray boxer takes on unheralded Jasmine Clarkson in Brooklyn on the undercard of the Adrien Broner-Mikey Garcia super-lightweight clash.

Asked about hitting a new market in this fight, Taylor said to iFL TV: "That’s why I’m out here. It’s great to make my US debut on such a big show and I’d love to create a big fanbase out here as well in Ireland and the UK.

"People are definitely a lot more open-minded to [women’s boxing] nowadays. I would love to change people’s perspective on women’s boxing and having an opportunity to box on these shows is such a great platform for that.

"I’d love to bring women’s boxing to the next level. I think it can be done."

Little is known of Clarkson but Taylor is determined to avoid complacency against the Texan.

"I don’t know too much about her. The opponent was only confirmed in the last two days. We were scrambling for opponents the last few weeks.

"She is a tough girl, to be respected and she has been in with a lot of top fighters. I’m definitely going to go in fully focused and hopefully perform very well Saturday evening.

"I definitely feel ready for a world title. I’m just taking my time and learning it as I go along. But I definitely feel ready and willing to fight anyone."