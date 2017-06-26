Trainer Peter Fury has challenged Con Sheehan to improve despite continuing an unbeaten start to his professional career on Saturday in Manchester.

Sheehan beat Tomas Mrazek on points for a sixth win in the last 18 months, but drew criticism from his trainer for the performance.

The Czech boxer had lost 65 of his 80 career fights prior to the meeting with the Clonmel heavyweight, but it wasn’t completely plain sailing for the six-time Irish amateur champion.

Fury told iFL TV: "Con is doing okay. He is an excellent boxer, he has a good technique. He is not putting power behind his work.

"After the second or third round he starts to push his shots out. He doesn't look comfortable in there. I said to him to just relax.

"A lot of it is how you feel in there. Mrazek, a big tough lump, isn't going anywhere. He doesn't get stopped.

"What Con is doing is throwing his shots and staying in front of the opponent."

Fury is concerned that Sheehan could struggle against more dangerous opponents if he doesn't adapt.

He added: "He is not throwing his shots and slipping off. It’s his sixth fight - he has had six wins, he is no danger.

"He is winning these fights, land sliding them. But let’s be realistic.

"These are journey men to learn from, and I want to see learning. I don't expect to see him being sat in front of an opponent and getting hit back in the face by someone like Tomas Mrazek. If Tomas Mrazek can hit you, then when you step up a level you'll be on your back.

"Let’s have a reality check. Con still has a way to go. He has amazing talent, he is a good boxer. But when he gets in the ring he has to be comfortable with any situation and I'm still not seeing that yet.

"He has won the fight but I expect more, especially from someone of his pedigree. He has 200 plus amateur fights to know to throw your shots and slip off.

"It’s the oldest trick in the book. This has to be ironed out once and for all."

Sheehan could potentially feature on an undercard of Hughie Fury's challenge for the WBO world title in Manchester against Joseph Parker in September, but his next outing has yet to be confirmed.