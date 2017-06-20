Kurt Walker and Joe Ward have joined fellow Irish team-mates Sean McComb and Brendan Irvine in the quarter-finals of the European Championships in Kharkiv.

Lisburn fighter Walker beat Azerbaijan's Tayfur Aliyez in this afternoon’s bout in Ukraine by a split decision againsty an awkward and very aggressive opponent.

Walker boxed beautifully off the back foot to stay out of danger in the first round and landed at will on his advancing opponent.

The bantamweight began to dominate the fight early in the second round and, leading with his long left-arm, kept Aliyez at bay, while also landing several decisive shots.

Aliyez, who was beaten by Michael Conlan in the last-eight of the world championships in 2015, stepped up his attack in the final round, however, Walker boxer cleverly throughout, while landing several shots with his big right hand to secure the victory.

Beat the no 2 seed azer today! Buzzing!! Back at it again tommorow against Italy! Thanks for all the messages.. Only getting started! — Kurt Walker (@KurtWalker7) June 20, 2017

Walker also gained qualification to the upcoming World Championships as a result of reaching the last eight in Europe.

Joe Ward (pictured above) coasted through to the last eight with a most convincing victory over Matus Strnisko from Slovakia.

The Moate man came into the ring with a real swagger and eased into the bout, feeling his opponent out with his trusty right jab, before unleashing a pin-point body blow with his left, which resulted in Strnisko dropping to the canvas and taking a count.

Ward continued in second gear for the remaining two rounds and barely broke sweat as he recorded a unanimous decision to advance.

Darren O'Neill bowed out of the heavyweight division, losing on a split decision to Ukraine's Ramazazaqn Musilimov.

Meanwhile, Dublin middleweight Emmet Brennan failed to advance as he was beaten by Kamran Shakhsuvarly from Azerbaijan.