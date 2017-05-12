Dublin boxer Philip Sutcliffe Junior has his sights set on a place in the top 15 in the IBF rankings when he takes on unbeaten Josh Leather in Leeds on Saturday.

Sutcliffe Jnr has been handed a golden opportunity to progress his career on the undercard of Josh Warrington’s fight with Kiko Martinez and will feature live on BT Sport and Box Nation.

The former Irish amateur champion suffered the only defeat on his career to Anthony Yigit last year but has responded with four wins including a warm-up bout for this fight in Belfast in March.

Shit got real I'm route to pick up my ibf title pic.twitter.com/JNN62YYUCk — PSJ (@PHILSUCKOJNR) May 11, 2017

The IBF Inter-Continental title is on the line against English prospect Leather, who is promoted by Frank Warren.

Sutcliffe Jnr told iFL TV of his preparations in Matthew Macklin's gyms: "I had a good eight-week camp. I have no complaints and it’s going to be a hell of a fight. He’s 11-0, I’m 13-1, and what is more is there is something up for grabs, a huge prize. God help him. I’m ready.

"I’ve known this fight was going to happen for the last eight to 10 weeks. I’m happy that it has been made and I’ll be noticed after this fight because I’ll be ranked top 15 in the world.

"I’ve had a camp in Ireland and Scotland. I did a few days in the MTK gym in Scotland. I had light-welterweights, welterweights, middleweights, a little bit heavier than middles. It’s all good.

"The camp went really well. There was all southpaws in the Marbella gym so there was no point going over there. It was all organised and set up for me in Glasgow so I just had to turn up on the day."

A win for the Dubliner could lead to significant spotlight in a competitive division, with Sutcliffe Jnr knowing this is a chance to not only climb rankings, but set up some major fights in the future.

"It’s starting to get interesting and once you have something, they all want to fight you. It’s been that way for so long and now I’m moving up and after Saturday night I’ll be IBF (intercontinental) champion.

"They’ll all want it and I’m there, ready to go. It’s going my way, it’s 100% a win for me and I’ll have that title coming home to Dublin on Sunday."