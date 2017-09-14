UCC Demons and Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will get the Men’s Super League 2017/18 season underway at the Mardyke Arena on Friday at 8pm.

The home side are missing key players from last year’s squad including Ciaran O’Sullivan, Ronan O’Sullivan and Roy Downey.

They will, however, be hailing the return of Lehmon Colbert, while Colin O’Reilly will be back at the helm once more.

O’Reilly said: "We are under no illusions as to how difficult it is going to be for us to get back up amongst the top teams in the League.

"Playing our first game at home against one of the League favourites is a tough task, but is one we will have to embrace as a group and see if we can put in a performance that puts us in a position to steal the game in the fourth."

Tralee will go into the game without the services of a number of their squad due to injury, while guard Ryan Leonard has moved to the USA to play.

"Ryan Leonard is a huge loss," head coach Mark Bernsen acknowledged.

"He worked so hard for us last year, he picked up the slack around the court and all of a sudden, you would look up and he would have 16 points, six rebounds and three steals.

"Demons are going to be a very tough test for us," he continued.

"Expectations are high now after last year, but that’s the way you want it. I think the league overall has got better this year, so it will be tough."

KUBS and Belfast Star meanwhile will also go head-to-head with a new-look KUBS taking to the court, while Belfast Star’s Conor and Aidan Quinn and Ryan Oliver amongst their new additions.

Elsewhere, all eyes will be on Galway on Saturday evening for the first Super League Galway derby as newly promoted Maree welcome neighbours SSE Airtricity Moycullen to Oranmore.

"We’re really looking forward to competing in the Super League," said Maree’s John Finn.

"The first game against Moycullen should attract a good crowd and should be a great atmosphere."

Pyrobel Killester will face off against Griffith Swords Thunder on Saturday evening.

Killester will be hoping that newcomer Royce Williams will be able to fill the shoes of Jermaine Turner, while Swords will be without a number of last year’s players including Jose Maria Gil Narbon and Alex Calvo, but also welcome some new players on board.

Meanwhile, reigning regular season champions Black Amber Templeogue will be hoping to get the defence of their title off on the right foot when they travel to DCU Saints on Saturday.