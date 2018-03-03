Every single competitor in the World Indoor Athletics Championships men's 400m was disqualified in a bizarre heat in Birmingham on Friday.

Grenada's Bralon Taplin came home first in 46.37 seconds but he was later judged to have run out of his lane.

Abdalleleh Haroun of Qatar false-started, and Taplin, Austris Karpinskis (Latvia), Alonzo Russell (Bahamas) and Steven Gayle (Jamaica) were all found to have strayed from their lanes and subsequently disqualified.

That meant that two extra qualification spots were allotted to fastest losers from the other five heats.

The three semi-finals were real battles as only the top two progressed to Saturday's final.

American Aldrich Bailey Jr and Luguelin Santos of the Dominican Republic squeezed home in the first, with Spaniard Oscar Husillos leading home US champion Michael Cherry in the second semi. Deon Lendore (Trinidad and Tobago) and two-time defending champion Pavel Maslak (Czech Republic) completing the final lineup.