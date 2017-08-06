One man's mis-fortune proved an Irishman's fortune as Thomas Barr automatically qualified for the semi-finals of the 400m hurdles at the World Championships in London.

The Olympic fourth-placed Barr was squeezed out of the automatic qualifying places as he was edged into fifth place in his heat, just one hundredth of a second slower than Algeria's Abdelmalik Lahoulou.

But following a post-race inquiry, Kyron McMaster was disqualified from the race for jumping on the inside of one of the hurdles and stumbling onto the lane marker during the 400m contest.

As a result, Barr progressed to the next phase as one of the four automatic qualifiers from each heat and will compete in the semi-finals on Monday evening.

McMaster was one of the tournament favourites as the British Virgin Islands athlete recorded the fastest time of the year, already running 47.80secs in 2017.

Barr's time, however, would have been fast enough to get the Waterford man through to the semi-finals as one of the fastest losers.

Speaking to RTE Sport's David Gillick after the race, Barr said: "I felt like I got myself into a good position after the first 150-200 metres and I just messed up my stride pattern in the top end and I don't know what happened.

"I just couldn't get my leg speed up as I was changing down from 13s to 14s. I don't know...it was just a messy race and I'm really disappointed.

"I think I fell asleep a little bit at the top end, I didn't get my stride pattern and I had to come home on my un-preferred leg, my right leg. I always come down the home straight on my left leg, which allows me to drive off the hurdles really well.

"So overall, I'm not happy with today's race."

Mid-interview reporter Gillick confirmed the McMaster disqualification to Barr who admitted that it was not the way he wanted to qualify.

"That's not the way I wanted to get into this semi-final. I wanted to get in with a top two, top three max. But if I'm through, I'm through, the job is done, but there is a lot I need to work on for tomorrow.

"I think I know where I can make up that extra time, keeping focused on the top end, I think."

Meanwhile, the men's marathon was won by Kenya's Geoffrey Kirui in a time of 2:08:27, with Ethiopia's Tamarat Tola holding off Alphonse Simbu of Tanzania for bronze.

Ireland's Mick Clohisey finished in a commendable 22nd position in a season's best time of 2:16:21, while Sean Hehir was 63rd in 2:27:33.