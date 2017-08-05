Brian Gregan has qualified for the semi-finals of the 400m at the World Championships in London after finishing third in his heat this morning.

The Clonliffe Harriers man impressed on the home straight to move into the automatic placing, finishing in a time of 45.37secs, just 11 hundreths of a second outside his personal best.

Steven Gardiner from the Bahamas comfortably won Gregan's heat in a time of 44.75, while the aptly named Wilbert London III finished second in the English capital.

"I stuck to my game plan. I was ranked sixth and finished third," said Gregan after the race.

The 2011 Under-23 European silver medallist will race his semi-final on Sunday. Gregan's time was the 18th fastest of the semi-final qualifiers, just under a second slower than fastest qualifier Isaac Makwala of Botswana.

Mark English goes in the 800m heats around 12:45pm.