Thomas Barr is hopeful that a hamstring strain suffered in the run-up to this weekend’s Irish Life Health National Senior Track and Field Championships won’t hamper his performance in Santry.

Barr is chasing a seventh national title in the 400m hurdles.

"I picked up a little bit of a hamstring niggle in the last two weeks, but I’m back on track again now and I’ll have a couple of more sessions before the Nationals this week," he told RTÉ Sport.

"I’m just going to go out and give it my best shot.

"I love the Nationals for the fact it’s in front of the home crowd and it’s my last competition before the World Championships before we head out on the world stage. I’m looking forward to it."

Elaborating on the nature of the injury, Ireland’s national record holder said: "This one was only a little niggle that I picked up just over two weeks ago and it had me out for about 10 days or so. It was nothing major.

"Granted, it wasn’t the most ideal time for it to happen, but at the same time, I’m not going to worry. I have a really good winter behind me. That’s really going to stand to me."

Barr ran in his first major meeting of the year in a Diamond League event in Oslo last month, which he believes should help tee him up for the Nationals - where he cited Jason Harvey and Paul Byrne as his main rivals - and the upcoming World Championships.

"I’m ahead of where I was in training this time last year"

"I ran the world standard out in Oslo," he said. "I ran 48.95 for third place.

"I was happy with that, it was nice to get back on the Diamond League circuit after a long winter and put myself back out there.

"This is the time of year athletes live for. We train for nine months of the year and then when it comes to competition season, we finally get to put all that hard work into use.

"I love when it all starts coming together nicely. That fast race in Oslo was worth its weight in gold."

The 24-year-old, who only just missed out on a bronze medal at Rio 2016, admitted to relishing his trip to London for the World Championships, which take place from 4-13 August.

"The fact that it’s in London, it’s the closest I’m going to get to a home championships," he added.

"I know there are a lot of people that are heading out; they have tickets for the hurdles, so no pressure there!

"As regards my own expectations, training all year has gone so well. I’m ahead of where I was in training this time last year.

"I’m just hoping that little bit of injury that I had isn’t going to hold me back.

"I just want to get that competitive edge back and be able to compete at the same level I was at last year.

"If I can get back to that I’ll be in good shape to try and make it through the heats, through the semis and into the final.

"That’s where I want to be. I want to be consistently making - year in, year out - I want to be consistently making world and European finals."

There is coverage of the Championships across the weekend on RTÉ Radio 1's Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport, plus TV coverage on RTÉ2 on Sunday at 6pm.