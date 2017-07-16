Jason Smyth cruised through his T13 100m heat at the World Para Athletics Championships on Sunday morning.

Smyth is chasing a fourth World gold after glory in Doha two years ago, and double success in in Lyon before that in both the 100m and 200m.

Michael McKillop won his heat in the men's T38 800m on Foirday night and will also be in final action later today.

Ireland scooped two silver medals yesterday in the discus. Orla Barry and Niamh McCarthy both finished second in their respective classes.