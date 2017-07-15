Niamh McCarthy delivered Ireland's first medal of the World Para Athletics Championships as she took silver in the F41 discus final.

The Cork 23-year-old won silver at the Paralympics in Rio last September and she delivered the goods again at London Stadium on Saturday morning.

McCarthy made the podium thanks to a best throw of 26.17m in the fifth round.

She won bronze at the last Worlds two years ago in Doha, but McCarthy went one better this time around with a terrific performance.

"It's very exciting, I'm trying to come down to earth after it," McCarthy told RTÉ Sport.

"The nerves kind of got the better of me, but I think they got the better of most of the competitors. I'm happy I held it together to get the silver medal, which is what I wanted.

"The girl who took gold is a phenomenal thrower and it's going to take me a while to catch up to her."

McCarthy is now hoping her success acts as a spark for the rest of the Irish team in London.

"I think it does," she added when asked if team success can have a snowball effect. "In Rio, Orla Barry won her medal the morning before my competition, that kind of spurred me on.

"Hopefully the others take a bit of inspiration from me I suppose."